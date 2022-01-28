Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 851 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $19,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.14. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.89.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

