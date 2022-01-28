Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.396 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.
Rogers Communications has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years. Rogers Communications has a payout ratio of 42.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.
NYSE RCI opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average is $48.45.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.
