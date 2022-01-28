Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.396 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

Rogers Communications has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years. Rogers Communications has a payout ratio of 42.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

NYSE RCI opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average is $48.45.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

