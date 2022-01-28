Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will post $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year sales of $5.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $6.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Roper Technologies.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $3.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $423.48. 583,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $467.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

