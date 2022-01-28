Roth CH Acquisition IV Co (NASDAQ:ROCG) Short Interest Up 391.7% in January

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co (NASDAQ:ROCG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 391.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,932,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,932,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000.

Shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88. Roth CH Acquisition IV has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co is based in Newport Beach, California.

