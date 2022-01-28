Royal Bank of Canada Cuts PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $150.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PTC from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.11.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of PTC stock opened at $109.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $105.49 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.74.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in PTC by 67.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in PTC by 0.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in PTC by 8.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in PTC by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.