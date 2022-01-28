Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €74.00 Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €74.00 ($84.09) target price from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($78.41) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($89.77) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($74.20) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €68.04 ($77.31).

EPA BNP opened at €64.50 ($73.30) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €60.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €56.56. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($78.60).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

