Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,899.80

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,899.80 ($25.63) and last traded at GBX 1,897.40 ($25.60), with a volume of 4907472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,812 ($24.45).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDSB. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.67) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays set a GBX 3,000 ($40.47) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,750 ($37.10) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($29.01) to GBX 2,100 ($28.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,038 ($27.50) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,333.09 ($31.48).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £145.45 billion and a PE ratio of 43.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,690.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,591.83.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

