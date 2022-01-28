Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 650 ($8.77) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.48) to GBX 768 ($10.36) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.63) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.56) to GBX 470 ($6.34) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.43) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 695.91 ($9.39).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

RMG opened at GBX 434.72 ($5.87) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 497.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 490.49. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of GBX 396.60 ($5.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.28).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.11%.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.