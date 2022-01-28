RPC (NYSE:RES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

RPC (NYSE:RES) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

NYSE RES traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.87. 33,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,124. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.13 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 40,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,439,407 shares of company stock worth $6,886,412 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 594.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in RPC by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,393 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in RPC by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 98,582 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RPC by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 715,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

