RPS Group (LON:RPS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

RPS Group (LON:RPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 145 ($1.96) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RPS. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.89) target price on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.63) to GBX 138 ($1.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.63) to GBX 138 ($1.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

RPS Group stock opened at GBX 114.70 ($1.55) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £318.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 121.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 118.02. RPS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 71.70 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 132 ($1.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23.

In other news, insider John Douglas acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £63,000 ($84,997.30).

About RPS Group

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

