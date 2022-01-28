RTC Group (LON:RTC) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.62

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.62 ($0.59) and traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.54). RTC Group shares last traded at GBX 40 ($0.54), with a volume of 929 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 43.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 45.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.08 million and a P/E ratio of 10.26.

About RTC Group (LON:RTC)

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for RTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.