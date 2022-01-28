Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Trading Up 1.4%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) was up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16.

About Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF)

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It focuses on the operation of Pahtavaara, Hirsikangas, and Osikonmaki projects. The company was founded on February 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

