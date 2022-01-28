Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 212.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,968 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,738 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the third quarter worth about $335,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $722,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,971,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Washington Federal by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Federal stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.92. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.95 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WAFD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

