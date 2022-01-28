Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 66,322 Shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 487,270 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,322 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Recro Pharma were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REPH. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 991.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,269,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,777 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 29.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,069,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 245,937 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 208.9% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,912,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 328.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 98,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Recro Pharma during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

REPH opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $70.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 199.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REPH shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Recro Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 99,398 shares of Recro Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $154,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,156 shares of company stock worth $8,593 and sold 139,398 shares worth $219,267. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

