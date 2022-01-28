Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,805 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GTY Technology were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTYH. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in GTY Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in GTY Technology by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 77,462 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in GTY Technology by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 561,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GTY Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,220,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares during the last quarter. 44.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Craig Ross sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tj Parass acquired 15,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $104,661.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GTYH opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $279.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.16. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $8.28.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 79.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GTY Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

