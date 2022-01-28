Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 55.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,845 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $44.59 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $58.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.84 million, a PE ratio of 108.76 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $39.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EGRX shares. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

