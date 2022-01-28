Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 26.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,653 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 221.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 27.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 105,566.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.14. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.99 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.48.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

FBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

