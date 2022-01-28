Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $58.18

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.18 and last traded at $58.39, with a volume of 5289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44 and a beta of -0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 9,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $742,138.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 227,876 shares of company stock worth $16,436,462 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Safehold by 2.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

