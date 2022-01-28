Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the December 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS TORVF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,729. Saint Jean Carbon has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.

About Saint Jean Carbon

Saint Jean Carbon, Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development segments. The Mineral Exploration and Development segment focuses on property interests with potential sites of economic mineralization.

