Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the December 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS TORVF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,729. Saint Jean Carbon has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.
