SALESFORCE.COM Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,947,368 Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

SALESFORCE.COM Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,947,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,105,000. Robinhood Markets comprises 31.8% of SALESFORCE.COM Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $2,840,389.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $652,556.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,853 in the last ninety days.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,923,629. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

