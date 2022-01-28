salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver Sells 518 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 518 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $110,090.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRM opened at $212.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Amundi purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,100,891,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,785,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

