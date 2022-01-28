San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.09

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 285000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.50. The firm has a market cap of C$4.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81.

San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile (CVE:SLG)

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company holds 100% interest in Salvadora project covering an area of 9,600 hectares located in the Province of ChaÃ±aral, III Region, Chile; and 100% interest Nancagula project covering an area of 1,200 hectares located in the South of Santiago, Chile.

