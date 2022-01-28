Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €80.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €80.00 ($90.91) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($109.09) price target on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €105.00 ($119.32).

Shares of EPA SAN traded up €2.95 ($3.35) during trading on Friday, reaching €94.89 ($107.83). 3,555,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($105.65). The company has a 50-day moving average of €88.31 and a 200-day moving average of €86.83.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

