Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.40

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.40 and traded as low as $22.04. Saputo shares last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 11,900 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAPIF shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saputo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

