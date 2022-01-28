Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Earns Under Review Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

LON SAVE opened at GBX 26.10 ($0.35) on Monday. Savannah Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 16 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 27.80 ($0.38). The stock has a market cap of £260.06 million and a P/E ratio of -23.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.84.

In other Savannah Energy news, insider Stephen Ian Jenkins acquired 258,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,935 ($26.11) per share, with a total value of £5,000,001.30 ($6,745,819.35).

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Nigeria. The company holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. It also has 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% operated interest in the Stubb Creek field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in South East Nigeria.

