Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 436.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Schlumberger by 369.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLB opened at $39.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $41.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average is $30.82.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their target price on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.55.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

