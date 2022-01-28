Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schlumberger is the largest oilfield services player, with a presence in every energy market across the globe. Being the leading provider of technology for complex oilfields, it is better positioned to take up new offshore projects in international markets. The company’s long-term deals with state-run companies and integrated firms are major positives. The significant improvement in oil prices is aiding the company’s overall business. Notably, the company expects to capitalize on the improving demand for oilfield services as increasing commodity prices is encouraging customers to increase drilling activities. Also, Schlumberger is among the first companies in the energy service industry to add Scope 3 emissions ambition in the net-zero emission targets. Consequently, Schlumberger is viewed as a preferred energy firm to own now.”

SLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.55.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $38.86 on Thursday. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.04. The firm has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

