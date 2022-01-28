Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Down to $18.19

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.19, but opened at $17.74. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 1,579 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $571.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.07.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. Scholar Rock’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $171,008.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $829,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 124.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,276,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,150,000 after purchasing an additional 708,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 41.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,270,000 after purchasing an additional 510,413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 9.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,820,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,299,000 after purchasing an additional 433,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 312.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 266,841 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 25.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,011,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,385,000 after purchasing an additional 204,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

