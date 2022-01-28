Scotia Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 2,265 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,223,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,329,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,081,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,404,000 after purchasing an additional 153,739 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,774,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,660,000 after purchasing an additional 71,780 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 790,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,359,000 after purchasing an additional 23,508 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 607,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $139.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.28 and its 200-day moving average is $155.60. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.20 and a one year high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

