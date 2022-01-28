Scotia Capital Inc. Has $454,000 Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 29.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 89.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth $172,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $93.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.12 and its 200-day moving average is $86.00. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.54.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

