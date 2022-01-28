Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashmore Group plc boosted its holdings in Baidu by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 241,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,221,000 after acquiring an additional 57,080 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 76,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 38,064 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Baidu by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 112,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,842,000 after buying an additional 65,788 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 455,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,827,000 after buying an additional 34,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BIDU. Barclays began coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.44.

BIDU stock opened at $143.73 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.14 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.46 and a 200 day moving average of $157.85.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.