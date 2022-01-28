Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 40 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in AutoZone by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in AutoZone by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,570,000 after purchasing an additional 33,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in AutoZone by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,022.61.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,907.73 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,111.71 and a 12 month high of $2,110.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,971.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,776.75. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.61 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

