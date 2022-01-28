Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 922 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% in the third quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $1,230,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,506 shares of company stock worth $55,874,990. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.13.

MongoDB stock opened at $351.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.31 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $471.80 and its 200 day moving average is $456.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

