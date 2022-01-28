Scotiabank Cuts AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to C$9.50

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGF Management has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGFMF opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

