Scotiabank Weighs in on PBF Energy Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Scotiabank also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.87) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 35.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 29,591 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 57.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 98,027 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.