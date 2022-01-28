Sculptor Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426,811 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Gores Guggenheim were worth $12,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GGPI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GGPI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 19,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,014. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

