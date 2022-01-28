Sculptor Capital LP Takes $24.58 Million Position in SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVRU)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVRU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,577,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLVRU. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in SilverSPAC during the third quarter valued at $12,388,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $992,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of SilverSPAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $993,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SilverSPAC in the 3rd quarter worth about $496,000.

SLVRU traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,518. SilverSPAC Inc has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01.

