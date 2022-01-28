Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives $101.52 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.45.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STX traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.91. 187,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,925. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.