Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Earns Hold Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares restated their hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a $93.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna restated a hold rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.45.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $103.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,199 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,693,000 after acquiring an additional 31,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $1,020,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

