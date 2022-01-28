Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75-3.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.90 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on STX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Summit Redstone upgraded Seagate Technology to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $103.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.28 and its 200-day moving average is $94.39. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In other news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

