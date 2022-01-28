Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $96.31, but opened at $106.00. Seagate Technology shares last traded at $114.00, with a volume of 123,160 shares traded.

The data storage provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.45.

In related news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Seagate Technology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,363,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.39.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

