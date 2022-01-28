Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Gap Up to $15.16

Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.16, but opened at $16.47. Seer shares last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 1,396 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEER. Cowen began coverage on Seer in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Seer alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $824.42 million and a PE ratio of -9.68.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $610,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $532,290.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,273 shares of company stock worth $1,982,091 in the last ninety days. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Seer by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Seer by 1,462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Seer by 103,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Seer by 249.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Seer during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.