SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $56.01. 5,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,143. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.41. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755 over the last 90 days. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SEI Investments stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of SEI Investments worth $17,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

