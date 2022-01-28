SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,143. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average is $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $65.22.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

In related news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SEI Investments stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of SEI Investments worth $17,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.