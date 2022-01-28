SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target Cut to $70.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.25.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $55.77 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $191,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755 over the last three months. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 22.5% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,255,000 after buying an additional 1,258,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,324,000 after buying an additional 482,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,675,000 after buying an additional 53,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,381,000 after buying an additional 41,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,977,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

