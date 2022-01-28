Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 196,166 shares.The stock last traded at $11.62 and had previously closed at $11.34.

Several analysts have recently commented on ASAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HSBC raised Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 948,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after buying an additional 271,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 625,765 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 422,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,472,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 184,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

