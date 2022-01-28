Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Shares Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,400 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned 1.74% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I worth $8,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNRH. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 0.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,418,000. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 86.0% in the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,323,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after acquiring an additional 611,865 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 19.5% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,082,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after acquiring an additional 176,518 shares during the period. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 14.1% during the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,248. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.