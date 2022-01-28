Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director Acquires $138,138.00 in Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer acquired 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $138,138.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Peyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, James Peyer acquired 22,707 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $106,495.83.

On Thursday, January 20th, James Peyer acquired 20,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, James Peyer acquired 10,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,800.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, James Peyer purchased 19,953 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $102,358.89.

On Tuesday, January 11th, James Peyer purchased 10,845 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $56,177.10.

On Tuesday, December 28th, James Peyer purchased 11,288 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $59,600.64.

On Thursday, December 23rd, James Peyer purchased 11,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $57,970.00.

On Friday, December 17th, James Peyer purchased 117 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $618.93.

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $26.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNSE. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 168.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 28,635 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,721,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

