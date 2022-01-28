Seplat Petroleum Development (LON:SEPL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $85.07

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.07 ($1.15) and traded as high as GBX 100.08 ($1.35). Seplat Petroleum Development shares last traded at GBX 99 ($1.34), with a volume of 130,930 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 89.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of £576.59 million and a PE ratio of 16.65.

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Profile (LON:SEPL)

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company holds 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 km2; OML 38 covering an area of 2,094 km2; OML 41 that covers an area of 291 km2; and OML 40, which covers an area of 498 km2 located onshore within the Niger Delta.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Seplat Petroleum Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seplat Petroleum Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.