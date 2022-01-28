ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Brokerages expect that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will report sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. ServiceNow posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $7.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.03 billion to $9.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.16.

NOW stock traded up $20.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $549.26. 109,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,923. The company has a market cap of $109.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $605.38 and its 200 day moving average is $623.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,731. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

